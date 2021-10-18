Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are official! As during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian turned into radio jockeys on The Akka Anna Show. During the same, they asked Ieshaan to express what he feels or Miesha. To which, the man went down on his knees and proposed to the girl on national TV. Iyer even replied to him with 'I Love You'. Aww!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miesha X Ieshaan (@mieshaan_lover)

