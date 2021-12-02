Tonight's (December 2) episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to see the ugliest fight ever in the latest season. As it's going to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee VS Shamita Shetty. In the promo, we see Devo provoking Shamita, to which the latter tells the former, “Where is your brain my darling, in your a**”. This statement irks Bhattacharjee and she tries to get violent with Shetty. Later, we also see Shamita fainting during the fight. Now, netizens have given out their verdict on the battle and slammed Devo for being aggressive towards Shamita. Check it out. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Faints After Her Ugly Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Watch Video).

She is overrated Big boss contestant. she is now Irritating rather than Entertaining. But shamita is Gem personality and she stands for right Things. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee — 🇮🇳 Anurag Bansal (@_Pharmacopeia) December 2, 2021

Senseless bhailbuddi sabse badi wali idiot. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee — Karan Gohil (@Gohilkaran02) December 2, 2021

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is so mean, and negative, what else has she done so far this season? #ShamitaShetty stay strong ! Don’t let this negativity bring you down, you’re much stronger than that! #Biggboss15@ShamitaShetty — Minakshi Gaur (@MinakshiGaur3) December 2, 2021

Keeping nepotism aside, #ShamitaShetty is a super classy lady. Wat has #DevoleenaBhattacharjee done except being second hand gopi bahu?? And after this poor stint in bigboss, Devo will face the brunt of everyone. Koi andha hi iska fan bachega.#KaranKundrra#BiggBoss15 — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) December 2, 2021

please throw this #DevoleenaBhattacharjee out of the house last season #RubinaDiIaik ko target kia isbaar #ShamitaShetty the most unfair person right now in the house is #Devoleena and she's disgusting, irritating#biggboss15 #bb15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Potterhead (@Soumik0827) December 2, 2021

