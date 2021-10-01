Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 this year. Now, before the grand launch night of the show, a clip has gotten leaked online which sees Asim reuniting with Salman on stage. In the frame, we also see Umar. However, it's Salman and Asim's conversation that is super hilarious.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)