The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is around the corner and the situation inside the house has gotten nasty. In the last episode we saw how Shamita Shetty reacted after Tejasswi Prakash called her aunty. Bipasha Basu has called out Tejasswi for age-shaming Shamita on the controversial reality TV show. Shamita’s sister, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has thanked Bipasha for ‘voicing what’s wrong’.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Post For Bipasha Basu

A STRONG WOMAN Is someone who raises other women up instead of tearing them down. THANKYOU @bipsluvurself for always being strong and voicing what’s wrong 💪♥️ #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss https://t.co/0zsBZi3xhn — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)