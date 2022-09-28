Colors’ show Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere from October 1, 2022. The makers promise to make the show unique and now the channel has shared a glimpse of Rakhi Sawant in her ever so entertaining avatar. There has been a notion that the set of Bigg Boss houses a ghost and Rakhi, was seen acting like she is possessed by a ghost named Julie and that she has been living there for thousands of years. The episode was showcased in the 14th season. The channel shared a glimpse of the same and mentioned how this time the show will have a double dose of entertainment. Bigg Boss 16: Altaf Tadavi aka Rapper MC Stan Revealed as Contestant on Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Take a look:

