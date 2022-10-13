Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur took to Twitter and slammed the former for churning 'fictions and stories'. This move by Kaur comes right after Shalin termed Dalljiet a 'best friend' on national TV when Tina Datta asked him about his former marriage. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Claims Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot Are Trying to Imitate SidNaaz.

Dalljiet Kaur Slams Shalin Bhanot:

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

