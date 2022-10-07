After Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh passed a demeaning comment over Sreejita De's profession in Bigg Boss 16, industry wallahs have come out in support of the latter. TV actor Arjun Bijlani and ex Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan have slammed Singh for looking down upon television stars with her recent obnoxious statement for De. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Suggests Gautam Vig to Be Original; MC Stan Calls Shalin Bhanot Fake in New Promo (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan and Arjun Bijlani Slam Manya Singh:

Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basic of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony . https://t.co/GOhTUCwwFk — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 7, 2022

