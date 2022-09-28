Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air from October 1 and the fans can't keep calm. Amidst this, last night (Sept 21) the makers had oragnised a conference for media peeps which was hosted by Salman Khan. While Abdu Rozik was announced as the first contestant during the meet, another highlight was the change in days for the Weekend Ka Vaar. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Revealed As the First Contestant of Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 16 Conference Highlights:

Major Highlight of Bigg Boss 16 Launch Event ☆ Salman Khan introduced "Abdu Rozik" as first contestant. ☆ Weekend Ka Vaar will telecast on every Fridays and Saturdays. ☆ Bigg Boss 16 will be difficult, fast & unpredictable. It’s a race this time. "Expect the unexpected" — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)