On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen exposing Tina Datta's gameplay on the reality show. As per latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Tina beaks down and demands to leave BB16. Amid this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans are rejoicing as they call Tina's crying session a 'Karma'. Sumbul fans remind everyone how Datta once character assassinated the 19-year-old girl and 'what goes around, comes around'. Check out the reactions below. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Inconsolably, Begs to Leave the Reality Show After Being Constantly Blamed for Her Gameplay (Watch Video).

'Karma'

'Disgusting'

What a disgusting lady #TinaDatta is. Character assassination of a man is justified? And expecting people to respect you with this type of character? Cheap.#BigBoss16 #ShalinBhanot𓃵 — Abhilash Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@mediabhii) January 20, 2023

'Deserves This'

jab sumbul ka character assassination kiya tha #Tina ne toh pura nation diya tha, be it Haters jo sumbul ko troll karte the. But today when same is happening with u, toh everyone on is saying that #TinaDatta deserves this! isko kehte hain waqt ki laathi ! #SumbulTouqeerKhan — • (@LetsLoveSumbul) January 20, 2023

'Sumbul Pure Soul'

#tina u need it and u deserve more than this .all the best for ur karma future .🐍🐍🐍 Sumbul is pure soul u made her to cry now its ur turn.. .. let's enjoy.....#SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulSquad pic.twitter.com/1YvFR5zOte — M Padma (@MPadma72962574) January 21, 2023

'What Goes Around, Comes Around'

