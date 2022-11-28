Bigg Boss 16 is one of the popular controversial reality shows and the latest season has grabbed viewers’ attention with all its intriguing twists and turns. As per latest reports, the Weekend Ka Vaar will get a new slot time. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will now air at 9pm on weekends and the regular episodes at 10pm on weekdays. Bigg Boss 16: Kajol and Salaam Venky Director Revathi Join Salman Khan For Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 16 New Time Slot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)