Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan is the new guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and in the new promo we see the rapper vibing with host Kapil Sharma on the stage to his hit song. Stan sported a Red jacket and suit and looked absolutely stylish in his shades. Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan and Shehnaaz Gill Pose Together at an Awards Show in Mumbai (Watch Video).

MC Stan Raps on Kapil Sharma Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)