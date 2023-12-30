Congratulations to Archana Gautam on her exciting achievement! Well, as the Bigg Boss star recently purchased her own home in Mumbai, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Sge shared the news with her fans on Instagram, expressing her immense joy and gratitude. The new home is a 2BHK apartment in Andheri (Mumbai), marking a significant milestone in her life and career. She also shared sneak-peek of her new non-furnished abode on Insta. Have a look! Dheeraj Dhoopar Vacays With Wife Vinny Arora and Son Zayn in Hong Kong's Disneyland (View Pics).

Archana Gautam Buys New House:

