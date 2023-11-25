Bigg Boss 17 is expanding its international reach, with reports indicating a global infusion into the show. The latest buzz suggests that the makers have roped in K-Pop sensation Aoora as a wild card entry for this season. Joining the ranks after Orry's recent introduction (aka Orhan Awatraman), Aoora is poised to add a unique dimension to Salman Khan's reality spectacle. The move signifies a deliberate effort by the show's creators to diversify its contestant pool. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Orry Enters As Wild Card; Salman Khan Exposes Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's Game (Watch Promo Video).

See Latest Wild Card Member In Bigg Boss 17 Here:

🚨 BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

