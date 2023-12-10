The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have dropped a new promo video showcasing a heated debate between Arun Mahashetty and Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande too reacting angrily at the former. The actress reacts after Arun mocks her husband’s balding issue. During the heated debate, Ankita accuses Arun of body shaming Vicky. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Video Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

