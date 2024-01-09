In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Vicky Jain's mother recalls the moment when Ankita kicked Vicky. Mrs Jain reveals, "The day you kicked him, your father-in-law immediately called your mum and asked, 'Do you also kick your husband like that?'" This revelation deeply upsets Ankita, who recently lost her father. Disturbed, she voices her displeasure, saying, "Why was there a need to call my mum? She's alone there. My mum lost my dad. Please, don't involve them in this." Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Gets Upset With Vicky Jain Over His Casual Approach Towards Their Relationship; Pavitra Rishta Actress Says ‘Mai Hurt Ho Rahi Hun'.

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

Apne ladke ki tharak bhi to dekhiye Uncle Aunty pic.twitter.com/oHI2gITFbT — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) January 8, 2024

