The countdown for the finale of Bigg Boss 17 has begun as the show narrows down to its top 5 contestants. The finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 will air on January 28, and excitement levels are at an all-time high. On January 24, Colours TV shared a promo of the upcoming episode where Ankita Lokhande could be seen taking a moment to reflect back on her journey inside the house. The promo sees Ankita deeply moved as she looks back at her journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Going back through the moments, a teary-eyed Ankita could be heard saying, "TV mera maayka hai, jis tareeke ka pyaar mujhe yaha mila hai, wo zindagi me kahin nahi milega". Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashetty Says 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Global Star' to Ankita Lokhande (Watch Video).

Check Out the Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

