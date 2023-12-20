K-pop sensation Aoora's family has expressed dismay over the mockery their son has been facing due to language barriers in Bigg Boss 17. They emphasised Aoora's kindness and innocence, urging viewers to appreciate his efforts to connect with others. The family is also disappointed that Aoora is not receiving adequate screen time, questioning whether he is being overlooked as a potential winner. They believe his entertaining and interesting personality deserves more recognition on the show. Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Fans Express Their Disappointment Over Aoora’s Less Screen Time in Salman Khan’s Show.

Aoora's Family Upset With Mockery Over Language Barrier In BB 17

K-pop singer Aoora’s family upset about mockery due to language barriers and the lack of screen time In a statement, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2023

