According to recent reports, host Karan Johar took a decisive stand against contestant Tehelka, also known as Sunny Arya, during Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17. Following a series of physical altercations, particularly with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar, Tehelka faced the consequences of his aggressive behavior. Despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss, the continuous display of violence led the show's makers to make the tough decision of expelling Tehelka from the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 17: After Orry, K-Pop Singer Aoora Set to Enter as Wild Card Contestant in Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

View BB 17 Update:

🚨 BREAKING! As revealed earlier Karan Johar announced punishment to Tehelka aka Sunny Arya in Weekend ka Vaar Tehelka is out from the Bigg Boss 17 house due to physical violence with Abhishek Despite several warnings from the Bigg Boss, Tehelka continues his aggressive… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 30, 2023

