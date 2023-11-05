In a fiery new promo for Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui exposes Vicky and Ankita hiding coffee jar and confronts them. When Vicky denies the theft, Munawar's frustration escalates as he exclaims, "I can't keep an eye on it for 24 hours, if you steal it, then I will take it away from you." He promptly places the coffee in the storeroom, firmly refusing to let them retrieve it. Despite Vicky's threats and protests, Munawar stands his ground, leading to a heated exchange within the house. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel Get Cozy Under the Blanket; Ex-Boyfriend Abhishek Kumar Interrupts (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)