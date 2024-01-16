Sunny Leone joins the list of celebrities extending their support to Ankita Lokhande in her Bigg Boss 17 journey. The "Baby Doll' of Bollywood took to X (formerly called Twitter) today, and sent a message of encouragement to Ankita. In a short and sweet note, she wrote, "I'm rooting for you, girl!" Well, seems like Ankita's emotional and raw journey on the show is being loved by celebs, as many are coming forward and showing support for her. Bigg Boss 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Roots for Ankita Lokhande, Calls Her 'Purest'.

Sunny Leone Is Rooting For Ankita Lokhande:

