In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan is set to bring a lively vibe as he enjoys some fun moments with his niece Alizeh and rapper MC Stan, part of the star cast of the film Farrey. MC Stan, who won Season 16, gets the opportunity to showcase his rap skills on the show. Salman playfully imitates him, eliciting laughter from the cast. The host engages with housemates including a cricket session where Salman, along with Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel, hits two sixes, echoing the cricket fever outside. Check the video below! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Share Stage With Her Uncle On Weekend Ka Vaar Episode!

Check This Video

