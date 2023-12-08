The latest promo video of Bigg Boss 17 shows Salman Khan slamming Mannara Chopra over her behaviour in the last few days. The recent episodes showcased how things turned sour between Mannara and Munawar Faruqui, with her telling him, “Thank you for hurting me so much.” In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness the show's host, Salman Khan, slamming Mannara in front of the housemates, where he says, “Ye khud game game khel rahi hai (she’s herself playing a game)”. Bigg Boss 17: Besties Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra Get Into Heated Argument, Latter Says 'Thank You For Hurting Me' (Watch Promo Video).

Watch The Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video Below:

