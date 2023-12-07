As per the latest reports, Advocate Sana Raees Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Journalist Jigna Vora was nominated and got evicted last week due to low votes. She had earlier stated that it was Sana who deserved to be eliminated, not her, citing her as the contestant with the least contribution. Additionally, Bigg Boss 17 also witnessed another eviction, with Sunny Arya being removed from the show due to his violent behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

Sana Raees Khan Evicted From Bigg Boss 17?

