The Bigg Boss 17 success party saw the reality show contestants gathering for a grand celebration one last time. The party saw star-studded reunions of contestants as well as other celebrities. Love birds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were also spotted making a cute entry at the bash last night. The party was held at Takumi in Santa Cruz. The couple looked adorable as they arrived at the party, walking hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss 17 Success Party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel and Others Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Arbaaz Khan and Wife Sshura Khan Arrive at BB17 Success Party:

