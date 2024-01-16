As the finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, Ankita Lokhande, currently battling it out inside the house, has been gaining unwavering support from fans and well-wishers. Recently, a significant voice joined the chorus of supporters - Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande's mention of Sushant on the show has become a topic of discussion. Shweta added her own perspective to the debate by sharing a video on her Instagram stories and writing, "We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest!" Ahead of Bigg Boss 17 Finale, Ankita Lokhande Features on Times Square Billboard (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande Gets Support From SSR's Sister:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

