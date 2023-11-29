Bigg Boss 17 recent released a new promo, it shows Neil Bhatt finds himself nominated for the entire season by Vicky Jain and other members of the Dimag Room. This decision sparks fury in Neil and his wife Aishwarya, leading to a heated altercation within the house. Vicky Jain, alongside Dimag Room members Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, collectively decides to nominate Neil. Upon learning about his nomination, Neil expresses his anger, calling the decision 'Sabse fattu hai yeh' (He is a coward). He goes on to declare, 'Chun ke badla lunga' (I'll take my revenge). Orry in Bigg Boss 17: Influencer Tells Salman Khan He Earns Rs 20-30 Lakhs for Selfies; 'Joke's On Us' Say Shocked Netizens! (Watch Video).

Check Out Bigg Boss 17 Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

