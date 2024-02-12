Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, visited Kolkata, known as the 'city of joy'. Excited about his time there, he posted several photos from the streets of the beautiful city. Rumour has it that he filmed a music video with actress Hina Khan during his stay. Munawar looked stylish in a simple white shirt and mini pants as he posed for the camera. New Love? Munawar Faruqui Leaves Fans Curious As He Shares Romantic Pic With Mystery Girl Ahead of Valentine’s Day; Netizens Ask ’Who Is She?

Munawar Faruqui Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

