Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, shared snaps on Snapchat featuring Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Munawar was spotted enjoying a post-show bash with friends, and a mystery girl was seen getting cosy with him. They seemed to have a great time together, with Munawar sporting a brown t-shirt and black pants. The post quickly went viral, sparking speculation about Munawar's relationship status. Some claimed he had a new girlfriend, while others suggested the girl was Orry's love interest. Munawar and Orry have yet to respond to the rumours. Munawar Faruqui, Winner of Bigg Boss 17, Says ’When Your Personal Life Comes on Screen Like This, You’re Never Ready'.

Watch The Full Video Of Munawar With Mystery Girl Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)