Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and the second runner-up, Mannara Chopra, have reportedly been invited to collaborate on a project. According to reports, they could potentially join forces for an upcoming web series by Ekta Kapoor. Although there hasn't been any official confirmation, the news of their collaboration has sparked considerable interest online. Munawar and Mannara gained attention while on Bigg Boss 17 for their tumultuous friendship, which was marked by jealousy and conflicts. Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Spotted Partying With a Mysterious Lady, Netizens Claim ‘She Is Orry’s GF’ (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui And Mannara Chopra In A Web Series?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Window (@film.window)

