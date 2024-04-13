Despite the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, wherein Elvish Yadav was declared winner, viewers hoping for a quick Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be disappointed. According to Indian Express, concerns about audience 'saturation' have led creators to cancel the next OTT season. In a nutshell, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is likely skipped this year, as the short gap between Bigg Boss 17 (January) and the planned OTT season prompted this decision. Please note that an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show to Premiere on THIS Date in April?

No Bigg Boss OTT 3 This Year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)