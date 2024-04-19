Attention Big Boss fans, brace yourselves for some thrilling news! Rumours are buzzing that Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 could introduce an exciting twist, with reports suggesting that Elvish Yadav, the winner of Season 2, might join forces with Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) and Manisha Rani as mentors on the show. Rather than being competitors, this trio would take on the role of guiding and challenging the new contestants. While there's no official confirmation yet, keep your eyes peeled for updates! Bigg Boss OTT 3 Cancelled? Makers to Skip Upcoming Season of Salman Khan-Hosted Show Due to THIS Reason.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)