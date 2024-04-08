After much anticipation, Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT is finally set to make its comeback with season 3. According to the latest updates surfacing online, the show will premiere on May 15, 2024. While details about the show are still under wraps, one thing's for sure: it's going to be an exhilarating ride. It will be exciting to discover the lineup of contestants participating in this season. Some names that could possibly make it to the show are Sagar Thakur (Maxtern), Shehzada Dhami, Mahesh Keshwala (Thugesh), Rohit Khatri, Tushar Silawat and Jasmeen Kaur. Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Star Jasmeen Kaur to Participate on Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Premiere in May 2024

