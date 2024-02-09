Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan, recently got his eyes operated. As revealed by his mother, Dimple Malhan, on her YouTube channel, Abhishek recently underwent LASIK eye surgery. The vlog details his experience, including the doctor's recommendation for at least 8 hours of phone-free recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery. Munawar Faruqui Strikes ‘Happy Poses’ in White Casuals; BB 17 Winner Says He Broke Egos of Many in Shayari Style (View Pics).

Abhishek Malhan Undergoes Eye Surgery:

Abhishek Malhan undergoes LASIK eye surgery and faces temporary restrictions on phone use. Abhishek underwent LASIK eye surgery to remove his glasses. He is not allowed to use the phone for at least 8 hours, as advised by the doctor. Furthermore, he experienced irritation in his… pic.twitter.com/NEKNUjnLxg — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 8, 2024

