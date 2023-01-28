Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is beaming with joy as she gifts her herself as brand new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar. The actress showed off her new ride on social media via video post and mentioned in the Insta caption, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. #MyNewBike #BikerGirl”. Divyanka is dressed in casual attire as she happily rides off her new bike. Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Ring In Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary In Maldives!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Riding Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar

