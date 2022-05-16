Black Mirror has been renewed for season 6 by Netflix. The anthology TV series is now under development. As per reports, a source has confirmed, "The sixth season will likely follow the same pattern as the fifth, which reduced the number of episodes down to three but extended them to feature film length." Before Black Mirror Bandersnatch, This Bollywood Movie Forced Viewers to Make a Choice for the Main Character – Watch Video.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

‘Black Mirror’ S6 is officially in development at Netflix (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/bSbtzaGvbZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 16, 2022

