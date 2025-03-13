The star-studded Netflix sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is returning for a new season, bringing more dark and twisty tales while continuing a couple of previously told sagas. The trailer for Black Mirror Season 7 has dropped, confirming the return of USS Callister, with Cristin Milioti reprising her role in the sequel. Will Poulter is also set to return, reviving his character from the interactive special episode Bandersnatch. The ensemble cast for the new season includes Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Asim Chaudhry, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Billy Magnussen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jimmi Simpson. Black Mirror Season 7 will begin streaming on Netflix from April 10, 2025. Netflix New Feature Update: Streaming Service Platform Introduces ‘Season Download Button’ for iPhone and iPad Users; Know How To Use It.

Watch the Trailer of 'Black Mirror' Season 7:

