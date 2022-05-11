Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were seen all smiles and walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet of Candy’s premiere event. The Hulu series features Biel as the real-life Candy Montgomery, who is accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey). Pictures of the adorable couple from the event have taken internet by storm. Jessica Biel Replaces Elisabeth Moss to Play the Role of Candy Montgomery in Hulu’s True Crime Drama Series.

Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake At The Premiere Of Candy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the premiere of her new series #CandyOnHulu pic.twitter.com/jvEO1ApZXS — TimberBiel Pics (@TimberBielPics) May 10, 2022

