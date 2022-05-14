Hina Khan was spotted at the airport on May 14 as she jetted off for Cannes Film Festival 2022. The TV actress was seen wearing a lavender coloured co-ord set. She paired the outfit with a stylish sunglass. She will be seen at Cannes 2022 for the second year after her debut in 2019. Cannes 2022: Hina Khan To Return To Cannes Film Festival, Take A Look At Indian TV Star's Memorable Red Carpet Debut in Pics.

Check Out The Posts Below:

She's All Ready!

#HinaKhan Khan leaving for the Cannes Film Festival. She first jets off to London for the #UKAsianFilmFestival and then is all set to make her appearance at the #Cannes2022Film festival for a second year after her debut in 2019.#HinaKhanAtCannes2022 pic.twitter.com/ztD7hLcQXm — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 14, 2022

Best Wishes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal #PeacockLove!

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)