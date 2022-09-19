High drama unfolded in the latest episode of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya as viewers witnessed Ginny (Niyati Fatnani) get shot by Amber (Shakti Anand)’s goons. The sight of wounded Ginny covered in blood and falling into his arms left Aditya (Karan Wahi) in much shock. The 36-year-old is receiving high praises for his portrayal of a distraught, emotionally broken up hero who is caught up in the middle of heightened emotions. As Aditya hurt inside with guilt, sorrow, anger and helplessness, Karan displayed a fine range of emotions. Fans of Channa Mereya were blown away by the actor’s acting chops and hoped to see more of it in the coming episodes of the romantic drama.

Interestingly, on the one hand, if Karan received compliments on his acting, his co-star Niyati did not quite impress the audience, particularly in the scenes right after she was shot. Viewers also complained about the choppy editing, lazy dialogue and overall execution in the latest episode. Thankfully, Karan Wahi as Aditya Raj Singh saved the day with his sincere portrayal.

Praises For Karan Wahi

the fear of losing someone loved again losing that one person who brought the light to his darkness and stood with him in everything Karan nailed this scene 🔥😭#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/DS8qDGyLuz — moonlight🌙 (@ava_cooper1231) September 19, 2022

Karan Wahi as Aditya Raj Singh Is Gold

This episode belonged to Aditya!! The way he portrayed the pain of loosing someone, his vulnerability, those tears!!😭💔 Also, it goes without saying that Wahi emotes so well!!#ChannaMereya • #KaranWahi pic.twitter.com/c9QWLqwX6f — Dua✨ (@duaa2418) September 19, 2022

Take a Bow

Emotional

Yep, You Heard It Right

There Were Few Lows

The surgeon doctor at the end say “relax, chill. miracles happen” what sort of doctor tells a patient’s family to “chill”?? Cringe dialogue 😬#ChannaMereya — sonia (@tvfanbetter) September 19, 2022

But Overall The Episode Belonged to Karan Wahi

Karan, take a bow! The only good thing about today's episode was his acting and that's it. And makers plz stop ruining an actor's efforts and talent by poor editing direction and execution#ChannaMereya — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 ♥️ (@ShahidzAnnie) September 19, 2022

Too Good

Special mention for the karan's acring, direction, music in this scene. 👏👏#ChannaMereyapic.twitter.com/k31dmTR5l2 — Nehu (@Nehu___) September 19, 2022

