Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The gritty spy action thriller, directed by Raj and DK and produced by D2R Films, will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The Citadel spin-off also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar and Shivankit Parihar in key roles. Check out the new poster of the show below. Varun Dhawan’s Reaction to Citadel Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Boss Lady Style Is a Must-See!

Citadel – Honey Bunny Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)