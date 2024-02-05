Get ready, Cobra Kai enthusiasts! The sixth and final season is here, and the cast is excitedly buzzing. In a teaser, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka tease the end, declaring, "The wait is over!" Peyton List heads to Atlanta, Courtney Henggeler is "super pumped," and Tanner Buchanan reveals they've been "super hard at work." Vanessa Rubio can't wait for S6, promising a "banger." With martial arts training and new weapons like battle axes and katanas, the actors hint at surprises. Grateful for support, the cast signs off, hoping to "see you at the dojo" with a final reminder: "No mercy!" Check out the Cobra Kai Season 6 teaser video below! Cobra Kai Season 6: The Popular Sequel Of The Karate Kid Franchise To Return For Final Season At Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 6 TeaserVideo

