The highly anticipated first-look teaser for Dabba Cartel is out! The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast of women, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Lillete Dubey, and Nimisha Sajayan alongside Gajraj Rao. The gripping teaser offers a glimpse into the complex world of a female-run drug cartel. We see glimpses of characters seemingly involved in the supply and delivery network, cleverly disguised as a 'dabba' (lunchbox) transport service. Heeramandi: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Others From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics).

Watch Dabba Cartel Teaser:

Now this is one Dabba you definitely don’t wanna forget 👀 Dabba Cartel is coming soon, only on Netflix!#DabbaCartel #DabbaCartelOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/E95tGxqufL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)