Television's much-loved Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly, captivated audiences with her presence at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Draped in a stunning peach Banarasi Silk saree with sky-blue edges, her latest appearance is more enchanting than ever. With her flowing hair and chunky earrings, Rupali left her fans mesmerised as she posed for the paparazzi at the event. Watch the video below! Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 Winners: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, Bobby Deol and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal – Check Full List!

Rupali Ganguly Ar Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

