Love watching daily soaps and dramatic serials? Then Nazara TV's upcoming show will entice you for sure. Nazara TV is set to premiere its new daily soap, Dahej Daasi, exploring the sensitive topic of dowry this February. Unveiling a gripping promo, the show features the powerful Sayantani Ghosh in a commanding role. The video also unveils the lead actress of the show. Dahej Daasi will be airing on February 12 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Nazara TV. Nazara Empowers 'Little People' With Its New Show – 'Beti Hamari Anmol'.

Watch Dahej Daasi Promo:

