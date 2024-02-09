TV actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel in March last year, her second marriage following a divorce from Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot. Recently, fans noticed Dalljiet deleted Nikhil’s photos from her Instagram account and also dropped his surname, raising questions about their relationship. With no official word from the couple, fans are left wondering about the state of their marriage, fueling speculations of a possible separation. Dalljiet Kaur Marries Nikhil Patel; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

