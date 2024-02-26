Madhuri Dixit shared a monochrome post on her Insta Story and promised to treat fans with ‘something very filmy’. The actress, spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane, was seen in a very special avatar as she recreated her iconic look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! aka HAHK. Dressed in a purple saree, sporting a classic updo hairstyle and completing her look with traditional jewels, fans are sure to love seeing ‘Nisha’ again, but this time on the reality dance show. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Can’t Stop Blushing As They Recreate Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s Iconic Scene on Bigg Boss 17 Finale (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit’s Insta Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Actress On Dance Deewane Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

