Daredevil: Born Again is the upcoming Disney+ miniseries starring Charlie Cox, reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, playing the former’s love interest. Few pictures from the sets of showrunner Dario Scardapane’s series have surfaced online. It showcases Charlie and Margarita in an intimate moment, sharing a passionate kiss. Daredevil Born Again: Charlie Cox Spotted as Matt Murdock Alongside Nikki M James On Set of Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series (View Pic).

Daredevil: Born Again Leaked BTS Pics

Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ tonight! pic.twitter.com/dMQgQdBC9t — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 1, 2024

Charlie Cox And Margarita Levieva Kissing Scene

Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva behind the scenes ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ tonight pic.twitter.com/89Fes45x51 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 1, 2024

