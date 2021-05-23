Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh Goyal has reacted to the criticism she faced after posing and dancing in rain amid cyclone Tauktae. The actress opened up about the chaos and told ETimes, "The cyclone indeed was very scary and my heart goes out to all those affected and my only aim is to plant as many trees as I can. I will not stop spreading positivity, and this is for my well-being and happiness."

"I don't regret it but, I would definitely request the audience to not step out in the rain, this area is right outside my house. Therefore, I stepped out for 5 minutes," she added.

Here's The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

