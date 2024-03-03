Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, recently attended the wrap up party for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Several pictures from the event have taken the internet by storm, particularly those featuring Dhanashree alongside choreographer Pratik Utekar. These photos, showing the two cosying up, have gone viral on social media platforms. The party was organised by Farah Khan following the conclusion of the latest season of the dance reality show, in which Manisha Rani emerged as the winner. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Shares Pics From Winning Moment, Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Their Support.

