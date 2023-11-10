Actress Krystle D'Souza added an extra touch of luxury to her Dhanteras 2023 celebrations by bringing home a stunning white BMW SUV. She shared her excitement in a video on social media, where she showcased her new car and celebrated the auspicious occasion with cake cutting, captioning it, "Happy Dhanteras. Welcoming home my new beauty that's a beast." This addition to her car collection has garnered attention and best wishes from her fans and followers. Celebs like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti also reacted to her post. Krystle D’Souza: Her Fashion Statements Are a Blend of Comfort and Sass! (View Pics).

Krystle's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

